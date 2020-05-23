VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Vancouver woman who suffers from short term memory loss.
Renee Forest,57, was last seen in the 3200 block of Northeast 49th Street at about 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
Forest is 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds with green eyes and brown/gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue down jacket, dark colored pants, unknown description shirt, and pink and white shoes. Forest also takes daily medication.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.