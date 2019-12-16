Vancouver police searching for 4-year-old girl believed to be with non-custodial mother

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 4-year-old girl believed to be with her non-custodial mother.
Police believe Arianna Vaughn, who goes by the name Faith, is with 33-year-old Anna Harrington.
Harrington is not the custodial parent of Faith, according to police. Harrington was allowed visitation with the girl starting Dec. 10.
Police said Harrington failed to return the child as planned and has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.
Investigators believe Harrington may also be with two other girls, ages 7 and 13, who are her daughters from another relationship.
No further details were released by police. Officers said there is no vehicle information connected with Harrington at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or Vancouver police at 360-772-2353.
