VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help finding a 4-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother.
According to officers, Aranza Ochoa Lopez has been in foster care since being removed from her home in 2017.
Police say she was abducted by her mother, Esmeralda Lopez Lopez, during a court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say they have reason to fear for the safety of the child based on Esmeralda’s history.
Police say Esmeralda is a person of interest in a kidnapping/robbery that occurred overnight in Vancouver. They say she was last seen wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey.
Aranza is believed to have been wearing a long-sleeve dark blue shirt with a bulldog on the front, pink pants and “Paw Patrol” shoes.
Police say Esmeralda usually drives a 2007 Toyota Corolla with Washington license plate number BIW7067.
Officers warn anyone who sees Esmeralda to not approach her and call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
