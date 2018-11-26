VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured a pedestrian.
Emergency crews responded to 7700 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. at 8:07 p.m. Nov. 23.
Witnesses told officers a pedestrian was in a crosswalk, crossing south on Fourth Plain Boulevard against the light, when he was struck by a driver heading east on Fourth Plain.
The driver left the scene after hitting the man.
Investigators said the car is a 2005 or 2006 white Nissan Altima. It was described as having black steel rims, no hubcaps, an Oregon temporary tag and damage to the front driver’s side corner, including the headlight and bumper.
The driver is believed to be a white woman in her 30s with a thin build and blond hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the car in this case is asked to contact Officer Robert Block at 360-487-7396.
The man who was hit suffered serious injuries, but police said he is expected to survive.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.