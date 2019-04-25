VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who they say struck and damaged a patrol vehicle with a rented SUV in Vancouver Thursday morning.
Police said employees at an apartment complex, located on the 3000 block of Northeast 109th Avenue, called for a welfare check on a man inside a vehicle.
At around 8:30 a.m., officers tried to contact the man sitting in the parked SUV, but he fled the scene.
Police said as the man was fleeing, he struck and damaged a stopped patrol vehicle. The suspect was then seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
No officers were injured.
The suspect vehicle was described as a 2018 silver KIA, possibly a Sportage model, with California license plate 7ZDS854. Police said the SUV was rented from a local car rental company, and it should have some minor damage to the front driver's side corner.
Police said the suspect is an Asian or Pacific-Islander man in his mid-to-late 20s, with a pony tail, and several tattoos on both arms.
Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle, or the suspect, is asked to call 911 immediately.
