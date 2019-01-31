VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police as seeking the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl on Thursday.
Olga Trejo-Soltero was reported missing by her family Thursday and is believed to be in the company of a 18 to 19-year-old Hispanic man whom she met through social media and/or friends, according to police.
Olga is described as a 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 3 inches tall Hispanic girl weighing 150 to 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black and gray hoodie.
Police said if you see her to call your local police agency or Columbia Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) through 3-1-1.
