VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday locating Naleiyah Redford.
Naleiyah was last seen at around 7 a.m. Tuesday on the 7600 block of Vancouver Mall Drive.
Naleiyah is described by police as African-American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what type of clothing she was wearing.
Anyone with information about Naleiyah’s location is asked to call 911.
No further details were released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
