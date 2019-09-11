VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.
Police said Caroline Keller left her home around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Northeast 149th Avenue after school on Wednesday to an unknown location.
She is approximately 5-foot-tall weighing 86 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Keller was last seen wearing a light green top and pink jeans, according to police.
If you see Caroline or have any information, please call 911.
