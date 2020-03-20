VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police said Avah A. Plemmons was last seen at around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 132nd Avenue.
Plemmons is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said it is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.
Anyone with information on Plemmons whereabouts is asked to call 911.
