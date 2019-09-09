Vancouver police searching for missing 12-year-old girls who left Cascade Middle School

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing 12-year-old girls who left Cascade Middle School together Monday.
Desiree M. Collazo and Fiona R. Belden were last seen at the school at 11:30 a.m. Both girls live in Vancouver and attend Cascade Middle School.
Desiree is described as white-Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing and a black hat.
Desiree lives on the 2000 block of Northeast 92nd Avenue.
Fiona is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt.
Fiona lives on the 3100 block of Northeast 146th Place.
Anyone who sees Desiree or Fiona, or knows where they are, is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.