VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man last seen this past weekend.
Police said Michael McClafferty's wife reported him missing on Sunday.
According to police, the family is concerned for his well-being. He has no specific medical conditions.
McClafferty, 46, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said McClafferty left in a silver 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan with Washington plate BEA5411.
No other information have been released.
Anyone who sees McClafferty or the minivan is asked to contact 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.