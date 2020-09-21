VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old described as missing and endangered.
Officers are searching for Megan Holien. Police said she was last seen in the area of 14000 S.E. Cascade Park Drive in Vancouver at 2:15 p.m. Monday.
She is described as white, 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants of an unknown color.
No further details were released about this case.
Anyone with information about Holien’s location is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.