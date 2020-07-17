VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating a man who left his job site last week and has not been heard from since.
Tyson Watson, 35, was last seen on July 9 while on duty at his work place, a manufacturing company located near the Grand Central Fred Meyer, in the area of Columbia House Boulevard and Grand Boulevard.
According to police, Watson told another employee at around 10:30 a.m. that "he had to go" and exited the building. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Police said he left his bicycle, cell phone and backpack behind at the job site.
Watson lives in the Hazel Dell neighborhood. His roommate reported that he has not seen Watson since around the time of July 9, according to police.
Watson's family members told police that he likes to keep to himself. It is unknown at this time whether Tyson was involved in a dating relationship with anyone or had any close friends in the metro area.
Police said Watson was wearing nondescript clothing, such as a t-shirt and jeans before he left the job site. He is described as standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He does not have any known scars, marks or tattoos, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Watson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-696-4461.
