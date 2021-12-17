Leland Robertson

Courtesy: Vancouver Police Department

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver Police are asking for the communities help to find a missing 87-year-old man.

Police say Leland Robertson left his home driving a silver/gray 2015 Subaru Forester with Washington plates AWU5434.

He was last seen at SW Peace Health hospital around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.

Officers says Robertson has health and hearing problems and his family added he gets easily lost.

The last clothes he was seen wearing are a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen Leland Robertson or have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you