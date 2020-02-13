VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl.
William Mendez, the boy, was last seen in the area of Northeast 136th Avenue and Northeast 4th Street wearing a red sweat shirt and grey sweat pants, according to police.
Police say Mendez is Hispanic, stands approximately 5-feet-7-inches, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair.
Officers say Mendez may be in the company of Alexis Santiago-Turk, 14, who is also listed as a missing person.
Santiago-Turk, the girl, was last seen wearing a red tank top and black jeans with holes in them. According to police, Santiago-Turk is also Hispanic, has black hair, and stands approximately 4-feet-10-inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.
Anyone who sees Mendez or Santiago-Turk or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement. The police department’s non-emergency number is 311.
