VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are asking for the public's helping locating a missing child.
Police said 1 1/2 year old Giovonni Jones was taken Monday evening by his father, 35-year-old Cabre Jones.
Police believe they could be in the Portland area.
Cabre was last seen with Giovonni in a blue or green four-door Honda or Toyota.
No other details have been released by police.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, or has seen them, should call 9-1-1 immediately.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
