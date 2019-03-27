VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are searching for a missing and endanger 15-year-old Thursday evening.
Police said Pandora Jade Hertel walked away from school and has not returned home.
Hertel is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green circle screen print, green sweatpants and white high-top shoes.
Police said she is autistic.
If located, please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency or if in Clark County call Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency at 311 or 911.
