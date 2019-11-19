VANCOUVER,WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman.
Jessica B. Santiago was last seen in the area of 2500 E Mill Plain on Monday.
Police said Santiago is confined to a wheelchair and needs medication daily.
She left home without her medication and as a result her current health may be deteriorating, according to police.
She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing pajama pants, a black t-shirt with zombie lettering, a black and white pull over and a red and black vest.
Anyone with information regarding Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
