VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Leif Vigeland, 36, was last seen leaving his east Vancouver home on Thursday.
Vigeland was training for a triathlon and left on his black Trek road bike. His bicycle was found Saturday at Wintler Community Park on Beach Drive in Vancouver.
Vigeland has not been found.
Vigeland is described as a white man, 6 feet 4 inches tall and 240 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information about Vigeland’s location is asked to call 911.
