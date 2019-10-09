VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a man who was last seen late Wednesday morning at a Vancouver fast food restaurant.
Joseph King, 49, was last seen walking away from the Taco Bell located at 8300 Northeast Vancouver Plaza Drive at around 10:45 a.m.
Police said King is not familiar with Vancouver and has medical conditions that require medication and care taking.
He is described as a black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.
King was last seen wearing a gray jacket, red t-shirt, jeans and black shoes without socks.
Police are asking anyone with information about King’s whereabouts to call 911.
