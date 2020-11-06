VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the parking lot of Target, located at 7809 Vancouver Plaza Drive.
According to police, the victim reported that he was loading up his vehicle when a man approached him and pointed a handgun at him while demanding his phone, wallet and keys.
The suspect then fled in the victim's vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a two-door, white 2017 Mercedes AMG GT.
The victim was not injured.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man in his late 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Vancouver police at 360-693-3111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
