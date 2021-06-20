VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a stabbing suspect.
Police said on Sunday just before 9:30 a.m., it responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3300 block of East 18th Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the back. He told police he was taking a walk in the area when another man approached him unprovoked and stabbed him.
VPD identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Ryan. They said Ryan is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you have information on where Ryan is, you’re asked to call 911.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
