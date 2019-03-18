VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three kids after they were reported missing Sunday night.
Police said Levi Hand, 12, was last seen in the area of Northeast 9th Street and Northeast 118th Avenue. He was with Dean Johnson, 13, and Jordan Nottingham, 16.
According to police, all boys are from the same group home.
Hand is described as white, skinny build, 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and dark pants. Police said Hand has ADHD and is "quite talkative."
Johnson is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Carhartt heavy jacket, and tan skinny cargo pants.
Nottingham is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, skinny build, with dark brown hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three kids should call their local police agency or 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
