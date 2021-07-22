VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed a hit and run for information.
On Tuesday a pedestrian in the 600 block of Main Street was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Main Street. The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The collision occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Several people helped the pedestrian following the crash, but no one called 911. The pedestrian later went to the hospital where it was discovered they had suffered serious injuries.
If you helped the pedestrian, or who saw the crash or the suspect vehicle you are asked to contact Vancouver Police Officer Sean Donaldson at (360) 487-7479.
