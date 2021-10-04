VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is seeking help locating a man who has not been seen or heard from since September 29.
Police said William H. Davis, 72, told family he was moving to Arkansas and left Vancouver last Wednesday. He was driving a maroon Dodge Ram with Oregon license plate 794LXC and pulling a 14-foot utility trailer.
According to police, Davis was last contacted in Douglas, Wyoming by local law enforcement at a motel because he parked his vehicle and trailer in the middle of the road. Davis reportedly told law enforcement that he was having a diabetic issue and that was why the vehicle was parked in the road.
He checked out of the motel the next morning and was suppose to arrive in Arkansas on Sunday, but has not arrived. Police said family reported his phone is off and have not heard from him. Davis is a diabetic and is in the early stages of dementia, according to police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call 911.