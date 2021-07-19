VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Jakyra T. Russell, 22, was last seen on Sunday in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue. According to police, Russell is diabetic, suffers from seizures, and doesn't have her prescribed medications.
Russell is described as an African American woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information on Russell's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911 or 311.
