VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Michele D. Sanchez, 44, was last seen and heard from on Jan. 24, according to police. Sanchez reportedly suffers from several medical conditions and did not take her prescribed medications with her when she left.
Sanchez is described as a white/Hispanic woman, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide information about what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call 911.