VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman and her son.
Police said Felicia Florendo was last seen on Saturday at her home in Vancouver. She reportedly left on foot with her 11-month-old son, Koa Florendo, but left behind her phone, purse and other necessities.
Felicia is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair that is currently dyed green. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket. Koa was wearing a white or gray top and gray pants.
Anyone with information about Felicia and her child are asked to call 911.