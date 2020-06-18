Vancouver police seek help to locate missing 15-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old.
Benjamin MacDavid was last seen in the area of 600 NE 118th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
MacDavid is described as being 5’10 and weighing 200 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with “parks and rec” written on it, gray sweatpants and carrying a neon yellow duffle bag.
Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
