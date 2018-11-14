VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating the owners of an urn that was found at a Goodwill store in July.
Officers responded to a found property call at the Goodwill, located at 6425 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, on July 30. An employee at the store found the urn while going through donations.
The urn is a wooden box with the name "Stephu Rutledge" on the bottom.
Police said they have been trying to locate anyone associated with the urn, but have not had any luck.
Police are now asking for help from the public so that the urn can be turned over to family members.
According to police, they believe the urn was accidentally donated.
Anyone with information about the urn is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit at 360-487-7404.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.