VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 28-year-old man who left home without taking his medication.
Richard T. Mcclory Is described as a white man, 5’11, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans and black jeans.
Police said Mcclory is said to be driving a 2017 Kia Sia Soul with WA plates BSD0771.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 311.
