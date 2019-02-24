VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police shared new details Sunday afternoon after an officer shot and killed a knife-wielding teen at a Vancouver apartment complex last week.
Officers Feb. 19 were responding to a domestic disturbance involving a 22-year-old man and a pregnant woman, the Vancouver Police Department says.
Witnesses who were also residents at the complex in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road identified the 22-year-old man as S. Mate Joseph and said he had assaulted a pregnant woman in the complex parking lot.
Witnesses called 911 and told officers the woman was barefoot and was screaming and crying and trying to get away from S. Mate Joseph.
While waiting outside for police to arrive, two of the residents were confronted by 16-year-old Clayton Joseph, who slashed at them and threatened them with a knife, allegedly angry they had called police, according to officers.
The residents said they were afraid for their lives, and one said he had to jump out of the way to avoid getting stabbed.
Officers used a stun gun on S. Mate Joseph and arrested him for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence.
Clayton Joseph continued to brandish his knife and refused to drop the weapon when officers told him to, according to police. One officer fired his weapon and killed him.
Police continue to investigate and say no additional information is available for release.
Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show Clayton Joseph had a prior criminal history and pleaded guilty to assault charges Oct. 12 after confronting one person at Sterling Heights Apartments on South Ellsworth Road.
According to records, Joseph swung a steak knife at the victim’s face, but the victim was able to escape.
Records show Joseph then punched a 14-year-old in the face and used the knife to try and steal the teen’s skateboard. Joseph pleaded guilty to two charges of assault connected to the case.
Conner Bloxham, a family friend, says Joseph was committed to fixing his mistakes through court-ordered programs.
