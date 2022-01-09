VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four Vancouver police officers were involved in a shooting overnight that left an armed suspect dead.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance with a weapon at a home in the 13200 block of NE 59th Street

The caller said there was a male acquaintance inside who was armed with knives. The caller and several other people, including two children, had locked themselves inside their bedrooms and called 911. They said they believed he had started a fire inside the home.

When police arrived, the people inside the home were able to get out through windows. Officers said they smelled something burning.

The suspect was also outside when officers arrived and reportedly confronted officers with a knife. Police said they tried to detain the suspect using a "less lethal 40 mm device," but when that didn't work they fired shots.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Four Vancouver Police officers were involved, including one officer who deployed the 40 mm device, according to VPD. All four involved officers have been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

The SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWIIR), led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the deadly shooting.

Police have not released the man's name or any other information.