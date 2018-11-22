VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A male suspect who was found driving a stolen was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning, Vancouver police said.
At 1:38 a.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 5 South and East Fourth Plain Boulevard.
During the traffic stop, police said the suspect was shot and fled the scene in the vehicle.
Police located the stolen vehicle, which had been abandoned by the suspect, at Northeast Fourth Plain and E Street.
Officers found the suspect in the 400 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard, not far from where the vehicle was located. He was discovered hiding in another parked vehicle.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt and is now on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure. Police did not say who fired a weapon in the shooting.
The officer nor the suspect have been identified.
Police said the shooting will be investigated by the Regional Major Crimes Team.
