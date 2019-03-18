VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Three boys who were reported missing in Vancouver late Sunday night have been found safe, police said.
Police said Levi Hand, 12, was last seen in the area of Northeast 9th Street and Northeast 118th Avenue. He was with Dean Johnson, 13, and Jordan Nottingham, 16. The boys are from the same group home after left around 11 p.m.
At 8:42 a.m. Monday, police announced that the trio had been located and are safe.
They thanked the public for help in finding the boys.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
