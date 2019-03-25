VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a suspect is at large after attempting to rob a woman Monday afternoon near Clark College.
According to the police department, the suspect confronted the woman as she was leaving a daycare center near Water Works Park around 4:30 p.m. and demanded her cigarettes and cell phone.
When the woman refused, the man brandished a knife, according to police. The woman still did not comply and told the man she was calling police.
The man fled the scene. Officers describe him as thin, white, and between 30 and 39 years old.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Vancouver Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
