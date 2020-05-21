Vancouver preps program to let restaurants to use parking spots for seating

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Proper social distancing takes up a lot of space in restaurants, but the City of Vancouver is working on a way to allow for more customers.
A new program would allow coffee shops, pubs, and restaurants to occupy one or more parking spots on the street to set up seating.
Gov. Jay Inslee gave Clark County the go-ahead this week to apply for Phase 2 of reopening. Under Phase 2, those businesses can only have 50 percent of the space occupied.
FOX 12 spoke with the chef at Elements restaurant, who says they are considering the new options.
“This back parking lot will be a good option to space people out between entrance and utilizing a couple spots of the parking will probably help with some of the guidelines,” the chef said.
Vancouver says it wants to have the program in palace so it can start as soon as Clark County is approved.
