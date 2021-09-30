CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health announced on Thursday they are downgrading the advisories at Vancouver Lake and Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas.
The danger advisories at all three lakes are being downgraded to warning.
Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are still present at all three lakes, but test results from water samples collected this week show toxin levels are no longer elevated.
Health officials are advising people to avoid direct contact with water in areas with floating blue-green-colored scum. The toxins produced by blue-green algae can be harmful to people and deadly for small pets.
The boat launch at Lacamas Lake’s Heritage Park is currently closed. City of Camas Public Works department is conducting the annual lake drawdown to facilitate dam inspections and repairs.
Additional information about blue-green algae and current advisories are posted on the public beach website.