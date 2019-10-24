VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Washington state’s attorney general is taking a critical eye to see if schools discipline a higher proportion of students of color and students with disabilities.
According to a resolution agreement, the results are twofold.
The office found Vancouver Public Schools’ discipline practices violate state law requirements. The law states the discipline should be imposed in a manner that doesn’t disproportionately impact students on the basis of race, national origin, or disability.
Second, the attorney general’s office says the district didn’t meet its obligation to take prompt action to make sure the disproportionately high rate of discipline is not because of discrimination.
An internal review of student discipline at VPS looked at how often students were taken out of class. That’s called an exclusion rate. In 2017, that state’s exclusion rate for students, regardless of race, was three-point-five percent. While that rate is declining compared to years past, it remains above the statewide rate.
The district says it was randomly selected based on the attorney general’s review of discipline data. No complaint was submitted about the district’s policies and practices, which the district says it is committed to examining.
