VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools and the Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals (VAESP) reached a tentative contract agreement just after midnight Friday.
On Tuesday, the VAESP voted to strike if an agreement was not reached before Friday. VAESP members, which includes 700 paraeducators, secretaries, clerks and other classified staff, were fighting for higher wages.
The tentative agreement comes after both parties worked with a new state-appointed mediator all day Thursday.
VAESP members will review and discuss the proposal, then hold a ratification vote.
After the vote, details about the settlement will be released.
The district said that school will operate as normal on Friday.
“I am grateful to the bargaining teams for continuing to work together to finalize this agreement and keep our students in school,” said VPS Superintendent Steve Webb. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we concluded these difficult negotiations.”
