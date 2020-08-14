VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Public Schools released on Friday a plan to help teachers, students and parents prepare for the school year.
During the spring teachers like Anne Wiley were thrown for a loop when they were told they’d have to teach remotely.
“We didn’t know what this pandemic was gonna look like, we thought we were going to go back to school in two weeks,” Wiley said. “It was a hodge podge put together what you can, and I think we did a pretty good job with it.”
Wiley says they now have the benefit of having more time to plan what this school year will look like.
“The idea is to come into this with more of a plan, more intentionality so that we’re moving forward with children’s academics and we aren’t just holding ground,” she said.
Every day, students will meet with teachers on zoom and attendance will be taken.
VPS created two different schedules students will follow.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be normal instruction and Wednesdays will be left open for office hours and parent communication.
“I think it’s nice to have a structure and I think within it. It leaves flexibility for connecting with students in small groups and whole groups,” she said. “I also love that there is that day set aside for parent interaction and office hours and parental contact which is going to be so important.”
While Wiley is pleased with the plan, she’s mostly just looking forward to reconnecting with her students.
“We miss the kids,” she said. “I think almost all of us are most excited about the kids. We’ve missed working with them and seeing them.”
