VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Public Schools board of directors announced Thursday evening that Superintendent Steve Webb will be retiring. Dr. Webb joined the school system as deputy superintendent in 2006 before being name superintendent in 2008.
“I am immensely grateful to this community, our partners, school board members past and present and all of our incredible employees over the years who have made a difference in the lives of children,” said Webb.
During Thursday’s meeting it was voted on and approved to name Kathy Everidge as interim superintendent.
Students, parents and the community will get an opportunity to meet and learn more about all of the candidates at a community webinar via Zoom scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16. More information on the webinar can be found at the Vancouver Public Schools website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.