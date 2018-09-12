Vancouver security guard kidnapped, stuffed in trunk: 'He demanded all my belongings'

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Marshall Cox had only worked as a security guard for approximately a month when he says a stranger kidnapped him at gunpoint on Monday.
The 20-year-old employee of ADD Security in Vancouver was finishing up his shift near Vancouver Lake Park when he says a man began to drive toward his work car. He says the driver was headed right toward him, causing him to swerve out of his lane.
“He then turned around and got out of the vehicle, pointing a gun at me,” Cox said.
Vancouver Police say the suspect was driving a car he’d stolen from a nearby home earlier Monday morning. It was all part of an hours-long crime spree spanning several miles–during which, according to Cox, he was driven in his Nissan Versa to multiple locations.
At first, Cox says he was forced to sit in the passenger seat, but later, his kidnapper ordered him into the trunk of the work car.
“He demanded for me to give him all of my belongings. My phone, my wallet,” Cox said.
Cox said he handed over his wallet and personal phone but held on to his company cell phone, which he later used to call 911.
However, he says, when he placed the call from inside the trunk of the car, it was still connected to the car’s Bluetooth and broadcast his conversation to the driver. Cox says the suspect quickly pulled the car over and questioned him while holding a gun to his head.
“I was like, I don’t know what you’re talking about," Cox said. "He believed it.”
According to Cox, the driver was behaving so erratically that, at one point, he locked himself out of the car and shot through the window to get back inside.
The security guard was finally able to locate a lever and pop open the trunk. He then ran to safety, as his suspected kidnapper kept driving.
Police out looking for the suspect in the crime spree later found Cox near Northwest Bacon Road.
According to police, officers later found that stolen security car crashed nearby, but the accused car thief and kidnapper was gone.
Although he admits it was a frightening experience, Cox, who began working as a security guard as a stepping stone toward a career in law enforcement, said the kidnapping only reaffirmed his desire to become a cop.
Investigators are still looking for his alleged kidnapper.
He’s described as a white or Hispanic man in his early to mid-20s. They say he has brown hair and a medium build. If you have tips pertaining to this case, contact Vancouver police.
