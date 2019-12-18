VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The body of a woman who was shot and killed by her estranged husband was safely transported back home to New York this weekend, thanks to help from a local nonprofit.
It’s a case that impacted every first responder and community member, when Keland Hill shot and killed his wife Tiffany Hill outside their kids’ school in Vancouver last month before turning the gun on himself.
Local nonprofit, Santa’s Posse, which is connected to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, knew it had to step in to help their kids and extended family.
The sheriff’s office says it originally started the organization to bring police into homes to provide gifts during the holidays.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Allais is also the president of the nonprofit.
He says Tiffany was originally from Brooklyn, New York.
Santa’s Posse worked with her family making sure they had food, transportation and had other things to do during this difficult time, like going to a Blazers game.
Most importantly, the organization wanted to help the family in safely transporting Tiffany, who was a Marine veteran, back home.
Allais says the nonprofit paid for the family’s flight back home and worked with a memorial park locally to cover the costs to transport her body.
He says this whole situation was hard for everyone.
“In my 31 years this is one of the worst scenes that I’ve been at,” Sgt. Allais. “We’re used to seeing and dealing with tragic events every day. And some hit harder than others. This clearly hit hard to all the first responders.”
He says he works directly with school resource officers and they were aware that Keland was out on bail.
He says they had developed a safety plan with the Vancouver Public Schools, worried that he might show up at the school.
Related:
- 11/26:Deputies respond to shooting at school in Vancouver area.
- 11/27:Woman killed at Vancouver elementary school had restraining order against shooter.
- 12/2: Medical examiner confirms murder-suicide involving woman, estranged husband in Vancouver.
- 12/3: Timeline: Estranged husband tried to buy rifle, placed GPS tracker on wife’s car before killing her in Vancouver.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.