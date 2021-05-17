VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The overwhelming majority of Vancouver shoppers at Walmart and Trader Joe’s on Monday wore masks in the stores, despite announcements from both businesses that face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people.
The new policies came shortly after the CDC last week put out new guidance permitting fully vaccinated people to ditch the face coverings in most settings.
Washington also adopted the rules, but will allow businesses to require customers to wear masks, if they so choose.
“I can’t blame them as a business for wanting to abide by the CDC,” said Trader Joe’s shopper Brad Thompson.
“I think it’s a little too soon,” Thompson added.
In fact, most shoppers, more than a dozen people FOX 12 spoke with, said they aren’t yet comfortable taking off their masks in public, indoor settings.
Additionally, most people were unaware of Trader Joe’s and Walmart’s new policies.
“Even though I’m vaccinated, I still don’t trust the whole thing of not being able to bring it into the house,” Walmart shopper Patrick Conolly.
Connolly said he lives in a multi-generational household, with kids who aren’t old enough to get the vaccine.
Conolly said he doesn’t want to take chances, plus he likes feeling more protected in public.
“If I can prevent myself from getting the flu in the future, I’ll wear a face mask,” Conolly said.
Another shopper, Roger Roeker, told FOX 12 he’s been fully vaccinated for months and no longer wears a mask outdoors.
He plans to continue wearing his mask anytime he’s indoors.
“Because I want other people to feel safe,” Roeker said. “This whole pandemic has been very scary and caused a lot of anxiety for a lot of people.”
“I’m in the healthcare field and I have a lot of compassion toward other people, so I wouldn’t want them to feel like I could possibly transmit something to them,” Roeker added.
Others are skeptical that dropping precautions could backfire.
“There’s going to be people who didn’t get the vaccine and they’re going to say they did,” Thompson said.
Both Walmart and Trader Joe’s said they won’t be asking for any proof of vaccines and instead will rely on customers to be truthful.
