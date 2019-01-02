VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An international student from China who is studying at Clark College in Vancouver is asking for your help, after a hit-and-run crash left him without a car.
Niko Ni captured the Dec. 27 crash on his dash camera.
It shows a driver blowing through a red light on East 33rd Street and St. Johns Boulevard, colliding with the front of Ni’s car.
Ni’s friend had been driving, he was in the passenger seat, and his wife was in the back.
Luckily, all three are okay, but the other driver didn’t stick around to find out.
“I saw the driver was stopped, but he [drove] away,” Ni told FOX 12. “So I was pretty shocked.”
Now, the front wheel on Ni’s car is crunched in and there is other damage to the front end. He took it to an auto body shop, but they say it’ll cost $3,000 dollars to fix. He only has liability insurance and his policy won’t cover it.
“It’s not safe to drive anymore ‘cause some, some parts is blocking the tire. It’s very dangerous,” he said.
Meanwhile, the driver who hit him is still on the run.
“The police told me it [will be] very hard to find the driver,” Ni said.
Ni said because the driver left the scene of the crash so quickly, he couldn’t get a good description of the person behind the wheel. All he knows for sure is the involved sedan has Oregon plates.
“In my home country if something like this happen, the police can find the suspect very quick because we have surveillance camera in the traffic and intersection,” he added. “But here they can’t do anything.”
Ni has only been in the U.S. for four months, and now he’ll have to walk to classes at Clark College.
He’s hoping someone may come forward with information to help track the driver down. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Dec 27. If you can help, call Vancouver Police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
