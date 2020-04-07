VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many tour groups to cancel long-planned trips to Europe, including a group of teens in Washington. While some customers understand why the trips are canceled, others are not happy with the refunds they're getting.
Delia Heath was going to be part of a group of musical ambassadors. She had been nominated for the honor by her band teacher.
Now Heath, along with several hundred other teen musicians across the state of Washington, will not be able to perform in Europe this July due to the pandemic.
Heath told FOX 12 that she was disappointed but not surprised when the trip was canceled.
"It did hit a bit harder than everything else, because I had been gearing up for this trip for a very long time and so I was very excited," Heath said.
Heath earned about half the money for the trip herself.
"I did a lot of odd jobs. I did painting and babysitting," said Heath. "Yard work - a lot of weeding. I helped with beekeeping for a day."
When she didn't get back a full or almost full refund, she was again disappointed.
The company - Voyageurs International - returned more than two-thirds of the money, but kept $1,900 as a cancellation fee.
"A couple hundred I could understand, but almost $2,000 seemed like a lot to me," said Heath.
Several hundred students in Washington are in the same situation, and there may be several thousand more across the United States.
Heath's mom, Debra Robertson, is upset. She says people are hurting now and need that money.
"A lot of parents here can't absorb that kind of cost," said Robertson.
Voyageurs International is a 50-year-old family-run company in Colorado with an A-plus rating by the Better Business Bureau.
FOX 12 spoke to their lawyer by phone who said Voyageurs was within its legal rights to withhold that money as a cancellation fee, and that the owners were struggling to keep the business alive.
"I understand the need to keep the business afloat, but a lot of parents can't afford this. We all need the money right now," said Robertson. "It just feels like they're taking a bigger piece of the pie than is really necessary."
Now, Robertson along with other parents and the students are petitioning the company to return more money to the families
"A lot of the airlines and trips are giving full refunds, and they're not always obligated to do that. But they're doing it anyway cause it's the right thing to go," Robertson said.
Robertson told FOX 12 she has also filed complaints with the attorney general's office in Colorado and also the attorney general's office in Washington.
FOX 12 reached out for comment but neither officer would comment at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.