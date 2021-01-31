CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Vancouver teen was arrested Saturday in connection to a death investigation of a 16-year-old boy found dead inside a parked vehicle at Clackamas County rest area.
Oregon State Police detectives said the suspect, also a 16-years-old boy, was an acquaintance of the victim. Both boys were from Vancouver.
On Jan 16., Troopers were called out to the French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 northbound shortly after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a deceased body inside.
Investigators at the scene and subsequent examination by the Washington State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died from a gunshot wound.
The suspect was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.