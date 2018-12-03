VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to multiple gun crimes.
The teen on Sunday allegedly robbed a gas station in the 1900 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue at gunpoint. Police say he ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the teen is also connected to a shooting at the Heather Falls Apartment complex in the 6400 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Several bullets during the Oct. 2 shooting entered occupied apartments and damaged parked cars.
Detectives arrested the teen on Monday after reviewing video surveillance taken near the gas station.
The teen told detectives he is a Norteno gang member. He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing attempted murder, assault and robbery charges, among others.
