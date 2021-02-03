CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - In a Clark County juvenile courtroom Wednesday, a Vancouver teen agreed to go to Oregon to face a charge of murder in the death of another teen.
Oregon State Police say the body of 16-year-old Juan Tomas Santos Bautista was found inside a parked vehicle at the French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 northbound on Jan. 26.
The medical examiner's office determined Santos Bautista died from a gunshot wound.
On Jan. 30, authorities arrested 16-year-old Cesar Soto-Gama on charges of murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Although the suspect is a juvenile, FOX 12 has chosen to identify him because of the Measure 11 crime.
OSP said Soto-Gama and Santos Bautista were acquaintances.
No further details about the investigation have been released by authorities.
In court Wednesday, Soto-Gama told a judge that he will voluntarily return to Oregon to face prosecution.
Soto-Gama's mother and sister were in court, but did not wish to speak with media.
Friends of Santos Bautista say he was a loving person with a bubbly personality. A GoFundMe has been set up for Santos Bautista's family to help with funeral expenses.
